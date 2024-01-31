League leaders prove too strong for Morpeth Town Ladies as they exit the League Cup

Morpeth Town Ladies lost in the Women's League Cup quarter-final to i2i International Soccer Academy. Picture: George Davidson.

The lasses gave everything on the day but their hosts proved too strong, which wasn’t too surprising as they are 15 points clear at the top of the division above Morpeth and are scoring goals for fun.

The hosting i2i side had won every league game bar one in an unbeaten start to their campaign and led Morpeth 3-1 by the interval with three goals in three minutes just before half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauryn Isto scored her 33rd and 34th goals of the season either side of an Emmely De Marsico effort to inflict a devastating three-minute spell that would effectively end Morpeth’s chances of League Cup success for this season.

Kiara Eveleth scored a brace of her own – on 72 and 77 minutes – as the home side extended their advantage.

Tanneh Freeman registered Morpeth’s only goal of the game, with things getting worse for Morpeth when leading scorer Orla Callaghan limped off midway through the first half.

The lasses are next in action when they welcome Whitley Bay Sporting Club Lionesses to Craik Park on Sunday in Northumberland Football League Women’s Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad