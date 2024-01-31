League leaders prove too strong for Morpeth Town Ladies as they exit the League Cup
The lasses gave everything on the day but their hosts proved too strong, which wasn’t too surprising as they are 15 points clear at the top of the division above Morpeth and are scoring goals for fun.
The hosting i2i side had won every league game bar one in an unbeaten start to their campaign and led Morpeth 3-1 by the interval with three goals in three minutes just before half time.
Lauryn Isto scored her 33rd and 34th goals of the season either side of an Emmely De Marsico effort to inflict a devastating three-minute spell that would effectively end Morpeth’s chances of League Cup success for this season.
Kiara Eveleth scored a brace of her own – on 72 and 77 minutes – as the home side extended their advantage.
Tanneh Freeman registered Morpeth’s only goal of the game, with things getting worse for Morpeth when leading scorer Orla Callaghan limped off midway through the first half.
The lasses are next in action when they welcome Whitley Bay Sporting Club Lionesses to Craik Park on Sunday in Northumberland Football League Women’s Division One.
With the visitors struggling near the foot of the table, it is an ideal opportunity not only to bounce back from defeat but also to cement their promotion credentials as they seek at least a top-two position. They remain three points ahead of Berwick Rangers Women, who have three games in hand.