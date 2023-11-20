Late winner sees Alnwick Town Ladies through to the semi-final of the County Cup

A stoppage time winner saw Alnwick Town Ladies through to the semi-final of the Northumberland FA County Cup on Sunday.

Action from the County Cup match between Alnwick Town Ladies and Wallsend Boys Club Ladies. Picture: Michael Cook

Their opponents, Wallsend Boys Club Ladies, took the lead and had chances to go further ahead before Libby Rees, who was named player of the match, scored the equaliser with a header in the 64th minute.

There was a worrying moment for both teams after a clash of heads between Katie Ellwood and the visitors’ keeper, with both players having to leave the pitch after receiving lengthy treatment.

The game looked to be heading for penalties until Becky Robinson scored in the seventh minute of extra time, her effort beating Wallsend Boys Club’s replacement keeper to settle the tie and send Alnwick Town through to the semi-final.

The team is back in cup action on Sunday when they face Burnley FC Ladies in the second round of the FA Cup.