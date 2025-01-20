Late strike salvages a draw for Ashington at Sherwood Colliery

Action from Ashington's game against Sherwood Colliery. Picture: Dave A Porter

A late goal by Ryan Wombwell salvaged a point for Ashington against Sherwood Colliery on the artificial 3G surface at Debdale Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-loan defender from Morpeth Town hammered the ball home after substitute Ben Sampson’s drive had been parried by home keeper Jordan Pierrpont – and it was nothing more than the Colliers deserved for a gutsy and workmanlike second half performance after they had gone behind shortly before the interval.

The home outfit – who recorded a 1-0 win at Woodhorn Lane earlier in the season – began the game much the better side. After only 90 seconds Jacob Pearce crossed from the right to find Harry Bircumshaw, who fired wide but the flag was up for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides then felt aggrieved at not being awarded a spot kick. In the fourth minute, full back Jordan Addo-Antoine ventured into the area and as he advanced along the by-line went down under a challenge, but the referee waved aside appeals.

When play switched to the other end, a free kick on the right by Andrew Cartwright saw Scott Lowery get to the ball first to head goalwards before he was wiped out by the keeper.

Bircumshaw had a clear opening but his feeble effort was easily held by keeper Dan Staples before Ashington somehow survived following an almighty scramble following a cross from the right.

There was a lot of huff and puff from both sides in the period without any clear chances until Sherwood took the lead in the 40th minute – ironically from a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Williams brought down Robson Dolan in the area and Carter Widdowson sent Staples the wrong way from the spot.

Ashington responded with skipper Karl Ross dummying a cross by Cartwright, but Ryan Donaldson was penalised for a raised foot. Then Wombwell volleyed wide from a corner by substitute Josh Gilchrist.

After the break, the Wansbeck side – who had been forced into a change just prior to half time after an injury to Lowery – changed shape and took the game to their opponents.

Three minutes in, Ashington had penalty claims for a handball turned down before a 20-yarder by Donaldson rattled the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woodwork again denied the Colliers in the 77th minute after a cross-cum-shot by sub Kyle Errington smacked against the post.

When Gilchrist wriggled inside the area and had his effort blocked by the keeper it looked as if Ashington were going to return home empty handed until Wombwell struck in the 88th minute.

The Colliers pushed for a late winner with Gilchrist and debutant Cieran Jackson combining, but Sherwood’s Jaz Goundry nipped in to make a vital interception, clearing the ball for a corner.

Speaking after the game, Wombwell said: “The first half was disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The shape we played worked well on Wednesday against Grimsby Borough but today we didn’t really get the press right.

“Following an injury to Scott Lowery, we changed shape and it worked much better for us. From thereon in I thought there was only one team in control of the game and that was us.

“We managed to score late on but we’ve said in the dressing room that we thought it was two points dropped after the amount of the ball we had in the second half.”