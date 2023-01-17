Some fans had been disappointed the defender had been allowed to go out on loan to Dundonald Bluebell, but he showed his value with an 80th minute header against Hearts B in his first game since returning.

And he will be hopeful of retaining his role when the Shielfield side hosts Cumbernauld Colts this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-table Berwick were looking to make amends for a heavy defeat at Ferguson Park earlier in the campaign, and in an even Lowland League contest, they were made to wait for a share of the spoils.

Action from Berwick Rangers' 1-1 draw against Hearts B last Saturday. Picture: Alan Bell

On a wet pitch, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with a goal from Murray Thomas in the 50th minute. But Rangers battled on and were rewarded with Baker’s equaliser 10 minutes from time, the left-back rising to net a powerful header from a corner.

Berwick now sit 12th in the league and return to Shielfield this Saturday when they host 14th-placed Cumbernauld Colts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick will be without midfielder Jack Wright, who has been released from his contract after 18 months with the club, but they will be able to include young defender Blair Sneddon again, as he has extended his loan period from Falkirk.

In the East of Scotland Second Division, it was a disappointing day for Tweedmouth Rangers, as they fell 4-1 at Arniston Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan Graham put Tweedmouth ahead after 12 minutes, but the home side rallied to take complete control in the second half.

Man of the Match Tom Davies netted their equaliser five minutes after the restart, before Niall Kemp scored twice in six minutes after an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Turner then made sure of the points with the home side’s fourth goal, seven minutes fromtime.

In the Border Amateur C Division, Berwick Colts endured a tough afternoon, with a hefty 9-3 defeat at table-topping Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad