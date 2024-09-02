Late, late heartache for wasteful Ashington in FA Cup qualifier against Crook Town

Action from the FA Cup game between Ashington and Crook Town. Picture: SiCrumbs

Crook Town striker Sonni Coleman scored an injury time winner which sent Ashington spiralling out of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

The late, late show from The Black and Ambers – who had equalised through Corey Nicholson with quarter of an hour remaining – left the Colliers shell shocked. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. When Ashington had a goal kick in the first of four minutes of stoppage time added towards the end of the contest – and with the scores level at 1-1 – they elected to play out from the back. Given the same situation – with hindsight – they would make a different decision.

The Wansbeck side was barely three minutes away from taking the Durham outfit back to Woodhorn Lane for a replay when they lost possession. The ball was whipped in from the left and Coleman did the rest with a header which found the net via the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington supporters couldn’t believe what they had witnessed as their side headed for the exit door.

Crook, on the other hand, were understandably in dreamland.

Aside from the error, and especially the timing of it, the game should have already been out of sight with the amount of chances the Wansbeck side frittered away to add to their lead, given to them in the first half by Paul Van-Zandvliet.

The first opportunity came in the 10th minute when skipper Wilson Kneeshaw went past two defenders but shot across the face of goal.

Ashington then got in behind the home defence after a good move down the right, but Kneeshaw’s cross was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crook registered a chance in the 19th minute when Josh McDonald cut inside and saw his right footer pushed out by keeper Ross Coombe.

On the half hour, the visitors nudged ahead. Kneeshaw had a shot blocked on the left and when Craig Spooner whipped the resultant corner to the far post, the ball was headed home by Van-Zandvliet.

The start of a plethora of missed opportunities came four minutes before the break following build-up play involving Jay Errington and Cyril Giraud. The latter played the ball square to the unmarked Jack Camarda, but he fired over from 18 yards.

Seconds later, Kneeshaw was through one-on-one but keeper Alex Curran was swiftly off his line to close the striker down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the hour, neat approach work saw Errington set up Giraud, whose low drive was saved with his feet by Curran.

Midway through, a 25-yarder from Camarda whistled just wide, then a cross by Matty Slocombe was missed by Errington. The ball ran to Spooner but Curran once again saved with his legs.

Then in the 76th minute, Ashington lost possession and Nicholson went through and slotted the ball wide of Coombe for the equaliser.

Crook immediately had an extra spring in their step and three minutes later, Colliers substitute Andrew Cartwright – who had just replaced Camarda – made a vital tackle to stop Ethan Bewley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was Cartwright who should have put the Colliers back in front with only two minutes of the 90 remaining but he lashed over.

In a frantic finale, substitute Michael Ndiweni’s effort was blocked for a corner and a header by Paddy Almond was pushed over the bar by Curran.