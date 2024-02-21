Late heartache for Berwick Rangers as they exit the Lowland League Cup

Goalmouth action from Saturday's league game against East Stirlingshire. Picture: Alan Bell.

They were left to rue a host of missed chances on Saturday when they went down 2-1 at Scremerston against East Stirlingshire.

All the goals came in the second half, Liam Buchanan netting for Berwick in the 63rd minute before the visitors equalised direct from a corner kick minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner came in the 86th minute to condemn Berwick to their first loss after a run of seven unbeaten.

Speaking after the game, manager Thomas Scobbie described it as “a blip in the road”.

He said: “I thought we dominated first half, particularly on the right hand side with Jamie McCormack – good deliveries into the box, created chances, but we didn't really find that final chance.

“The goals we conceded are disappointing... it’s a blip in the road for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “On another day it could have been five or six, it was so one-sided in the first half. We were so disappointed going in there and not really being in a comfortable lead. But then again, once we get the lead we probably need to be a bit more street smart in protecting the lead.”

A few players have been carrying knocks and Scobbie rested a few for the cup tie against a Cumbernauld side sitting second in the league and on a run of two defeats in 15 games.

In a game of few chances, the Wee Gers were to suffer late heartache after Cumbernauld snatched a late winner.

Young loanee striker Jackson Mylchreest broke the deadlock, slotting home calmly as the first half drew to a close to put Berwick ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hung on to the lead until the 72nd minute when Keelan Adams fired past Thomas Kay in the Berwick goal.

The winner came in the 88th minute through Cole McIntyre.

Berwick couldn’t fashion a chance for an equaliser that would have taken the game straight to penalties and went out of the cup.