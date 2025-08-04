Late goal seals pre-season win for Berwick Rangers Women ahead of new season
Berwick Rangers ladies kick-off their first season in the North East Regional Women's Football League Northern Division at home to Stockton Town on September 7.
The Borderers stretched their legs against Boldon CA at the Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow in their opening friendly fixture.
Goals from Michelle Stewart and Tracy Donachie saw the black and golds go in level at 2-2 at the break.
Em Fewster pounced to net a late winner from a corner for the Borderers.
