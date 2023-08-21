Ashington manager Ian Skinner said Stockton created more chances than the Colliers in their FA Cup game. Picture: Ian Brodie

It was heartbreaking for the Colliers who turned in their best display – and led through Jordan Summerly early in the second period – at the Map Group UK Stadium.

The home side levelled through skipper Adam Nicholson and after Ashington’s sub Scott Heslop had been sent off towards the end of normal time, the Wansbeck side were dealt a cruel blow when Hayes blasted in deep into time added on.

In a game which ebbed and flowed, the Colliers started off on the front foot. Inside two minutes, a cross from the left by new signing Dylan Archer was returned into the middle by Cameron Gascoigne, but Summerly’s strike was parried by keeper Callum Roberts.

Stockton’s first effort was a shot from distance by Cameron Painter which drifted wide, and it was quickly followed by a move downfield by Ashington. Dan Maguire’s shot was blocked and Kyle Errington placed a header wide.

The home side were a threat from set plays with the tall Nicholson winning everything in the air.

The best opening arrived in the 26th minute when the home side built neatly down the left but Painter sent his header wide.

Within a couple of minutes, Maguire was denied by Roberts at one end then at the other, a shot from Michael Sweet stung the palms of Karl Dryden.

In the final action of the first half, Ben Sampson found Archer, whose deflected effort was turned over by Roberts.

Six minutes into the second half, Ashington went ahead when an in-swinging corner by Summerly went through a few legs and inside the far post.

Shortly afterwards, a shot by Maguire from 22 yards went over, then on the hour, Nicholson set up King whose effort was pushed out by Dryden.

Dryden excelled again three minutes later, denying Michael Fowler, then midway through the period, a header from Sweet thudded against the post.

Play immediately switched and Archer saw his effort pushed over by Roberts, and Heslop hit a low shot narrowly wide.

In the 70th minute, another corner by Summerly caused problems for the home defence but Yannick Aziakonou headed wide.

Three minutes later, the Anchors equalised when a corner was met by Nicholson, whose effort was judged to have crossed the line.

In the 87th minute Heslop contested a 50-50 ball with Painter in the centre circle and the referee showed him a red card.

Stockton came on strong against the 10 men and Dryden thwarted Nicholson.

The home side raided again and Hayes cut inside from the right, giving Dryden no chance at his near post to sink Ashington hearts.