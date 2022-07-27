Late goal earns Morpeth a draw at Consett

Morpeth Town FC

Morpeth Town scored four minutes from time to earn a draw at Consett in their latest pre-season outing at Belle View, writes Ross Jackson.

With niggling injuries forcing a number of players out, just 13 players were named in the squad and they got off to a slow start as the hosts took the lead on 11 minutes.

After being played clear down the left side, Consett’s number 11 shot across goal and forced a smart save from Town keeper Dan Lowson. However, the ball fell invitingly for the number 7 who slotted home the rebound.

Lowson was called into action two minutes later to deny the number 9 from close range, before Morpeth registered their first effort in anger on 15 minutes. Jack Foalle was the creator, winning a 50-50 challenge before firing in a low cross from the right that Ryan Donaldson could only send over the top at the near post.

Chris Reid couldn’t convert a header from close-in as Morpeth stepped it up a gear prior to a deserved equaliser on 21 minutes from Donaldson.

The midfielder capitalised on a stray pass in midfield, striding forward into the heart of the Consett defence before drifting left and firing across the keeper to pull Town level.

Liam Noble fired low but failed to trouble the stopper later in the half, with a point blank save from Lowson ensuring the game was all-square at the interval.

The second half didn’t really conjure up as much in the way of goalmouth action, with Foalle darting in off the right flank and forcing a fine one-handed stop from Consett’s keeper.

Then came a 66th minute penalty, and goal as a result, after Lowson arrived fractionally late, clattering the striker who dusted himself down to net from 12 yards.

Dale Pearson, facing off against his former club, had a close-range effort blocked in the area before Bailey Geliher forced a save low down with a driven strike.

But Town netted a late equaliser on 86 minutes when a wayward cross-field pass found Foalle, who headed home to secure a 2-2 draw.