Late goal and red card sink Ashington in match against play-off hopefuls

Josh Gilchrist scores the first goal against North Ferriby. Picture: Ian Brodie

North Ferriby skipper Niall Tilsley scored a stoppage time winner for his side which left Ashington to reflect on a week of double heartache.

The Colliers – cruelly knocked out on penalties in their semi-final tie of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup against Morpeth Town – were cruising 2-0 after an hour against play-off hopefuls North Ferriby when a massive turning point arrived in the contest.

Ben Williams brought down Lewis Dennison just outside the penalty area and as the offence denied a clear and obvious goal scoring opportunity, the home defender was sent off by referee Glen Hart.

Less than five minutes later, keeper Ryan Catterick dived to his right to palm away a shot from Luke Hogg and from the resultant corner, Dennison netted from close range after a scramble.

The Villagers drew level in the 80th minute when substitute Dan Hernandez headed home from a corner by Dom Roma.

Ashington’s Josh Gilchrist then latched onto a through ball from Gary Ormston but after cutting back inside, scuffed his shot, which was held by keeper Ben Bottomley.

It was to be the final opportunity for the 10 men and in the second of seven minutes to be added on, Tilsley fired wide of Catterick and inside the corner following a throw-in on the left to wrap up what was a complete comeback by the visitors.

There was little to excite the crowd from the start of the game with a 25-yarder by Hogg the only effort in the opening quarter hour.

Ashington took the lead in the 18th minute after a slick interchange down the right.

Skipper Karl Ross found Andrew Cartwright who played the ball through for Gilchrist. The striker took a good first touch before calmy firing past Bottomley.

Ferriby replied with Jack Johnson heading wide at the far post after a deep left wing cross then, after another period without any goalmouth action, Gilchrist neatly slipped a defender but saw his right footer finger-tipped away by Bottomley.

The action swung to the other end where Catterick slipped as he cleared from just inside the penalty area. The ball fell to Alex Flett who from 40 yards lobbed it towards the unguarded net where Catterick scampering back, clawed the ball away. Ferriby thought they had scored the equaliser and all eyes focussed on the assistant referee but he didn’t flag for a goal and play continued.

In the closing stages of the period, Ashington pieced together a lovely move. It started with a deft flick by Gilchrist in midfield and involved Bailey Geliher, Ben Sampson and Cartwright, but the latter’s cross was driven straight into Bottomley’s midriff.

Four minutes into the second half, Ashington doubled their advantage. Sampson spread the ball out wide for Ross and when he stood the ball up to the far post, Gilchrist headed inside the far corner.

Ashington looked more than comfortable as they held their 2-0 lead – then came the red card for Williams which changed the whole complexion of the game.