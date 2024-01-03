Late drama at Shielfield Park as Berwick Rangers score last-minute penalty and have 'winner' ruled out

Berwick Rangers ended an eventful 2023 with a 3-3 draw against Gala Fairydean Rovers, having lost to the same opponents 2-0 on Boxing Day.

There was a dramatic end to the game between Berwick Rangers and Gala Fairydean Rovers, which ended in a draw. Picture: Alan Bell.

December seemed to sum up Berwick’s fortunes over the year, with a good win against Edinburgh University being followed by a 5-1 thrashing at the home of fifth-placed Bo’ness United before the two games against Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The last game of the year at Shielfield Park saw the referee award three penalties, two to the Wee Gers, both converted by loanee striker Jackson Myichreest, and one to the visitors.

Berwick took the lead in a topsy-turvy game through Cammy Graham after 20 minutes before Gala hit back with the first penalty of the game, to see the two teams go in at half time all square.

Mylchreest scored the first of his two penalties four minutes after the restart after he was hauled down in the box, before the visitors scored two quick goals in the 72nd and 73rd minutes.

There was late drama when the Wee Gers were awarded another penalty in the 90th minute after Mylchreest was again pulled down by the Gala captain Gareth Rodger, who was shown a second yellow card for the challenge. The teenager kept his nerve to slot home.

Berwick went in search of a dramatic winner against 10-man Gala and thought they had grabbed it when Lewis Barr put the ball in the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Berwick start 2024 15th in the league after 22 games.

They are back in action on Saturday when they play Tranent Juniors, whose run of four straight wins was brought to an end by Civil Service Strollers on Boxing Day.

A familiar face has returned to Shielfield Park while another player has returned to their parent club.

Jamie Stevenson has rejoined after leaving earlier in the season due to a change in personal circumstances that made travelling to training and games difficult.

Young midfielder Andrew Gaffney has returned to St Mirren after the end of his loan deal. He played nine times for the club, including seven starts, and scored one goal.