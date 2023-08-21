Morpeth Town score against Matlock Town. The match ended 3-3. Picture: George Davidson

Town trailed when John Johnston netted on nine minutes before equalising through Danny Barlow on 39 minutes. The Gladiators got their noses in front once more when Andrew Wright smashed home three minutes before half time. They then extended their lead through Nathaniel Crofts. Liam Noble reduced the deficit with two minutes of the 90 to go before Barlow struck again at the death.

Morpeth had the first chance of the encounter when skipper Jeff Henderson’s cross-field ball was brought down by Andrew Johnson but his effort was saved by Saul Deeney.

Crofts shot straight at Highwaymen stopper Dan Lowson seconds later as both sides had early sights of goal.

Will Jenkins was forced off with a leg injury on seven minutes which unsettled the Highwaymen to such an extent they would concede minutes later.

Johnston started the move by picking Johnson’s pocket in midfield before driving forward and moving the ball out to Jonathon Margetts. The forward fired a low cross to Crofts at the near post, he went round Lowson before finding Johnston, who scored from close range.

Morpeth created the next two chances, with Barlow lashing over before Ryan Donaldson missed from 20 yards out.

Matlock were creating the better opportunities and could have gone two ahead but for Lowson getting down smartly to deny Margett in the 23rd minute.

Jamie Sharman picked up his first booking on 33 minutes before the home side found parity thanks to Barlow’s cool finish, latching on to a stray ball across goal to slot home.

They were level for just three minutes as Matlock once again hit the front – Wright drilling a shot at the near post that Lowson couldn’t keep out.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first in the opening stages, with Johnston hitting a volley into the turf before it was cleared prior to Morpeth striker Sam Hodgson firing over the top.

Town continued to create half chances, with Henderson volleying straight at the keeper and Hodgson bending a shot wide before the game exploded into life on the hour-mark.

Chris Reid slalomed forward and was fouled by Sharman, who received his second yellow card and a subsequent red.

Far from retreating, the Gladiators went on the attack. On 63 minutes a Morpeth appeal for a penalty for handball was waved away and Crofts went from one end of the pitch to the other and lashed an unstoppable 30-yard drive into the net.

Noble sent a free-kick over the top before substitute Karl Demidh was denied by an outstanding stop from Lowson.

Demidh again spurned a glorious chance when racing clear and Hodgson hit the underside of the bar at the other end as both sides saw the importance of the next goal.

Then, on 87 minutes, Noble struck low into the corner to reduce the deficit.

Crofts hit the bar in the 95th minute, but the drama wouldn’t end there as the Highwaymen found a last-gasp equaliser, Barlow sending Craik Park into raptures.