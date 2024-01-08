Morpeth Town roared back from a goal down to beat Bradford Park Avenue with two late strikes in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

Two late goals saw Morpeth Town beat Bradford Park Avenue in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division. Picture: George Davidson

Chinedu Osadebe opened the scoring for the visitors on 30 minutes but the Highwaymen found a way back into the game through Andrew Johnson’s 85th minute goal before getting ahead five minutes into added time through Nic Bollado.

Morpeth started in timid fashion with Bradford more than pleased with their opening to the game. Quick to counter, with Justin Iwobi and Edy Maieco powerful presences, Park Avenue caused problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was meandering towards half-time when Osadebe scored. After being played through on the half-hour mark, the winger made no mistake by slotting under keeper Dan Lowson to give his side a deserved lead.

The concession stirred Morpeth and Will Jenkins so nearly restored parity moments later, but his bending effort thumped the far post as the woodwork denied him the goal his superb performance deserved.

The second half started in similar fashion to the end of the first, with Bradford looking the more likely to score.

They should have done on 52 minutes but Iwobi wasted a glorious chance, blazing over the bar when bearing down on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hey then sent a 20-yard free kick well over, before Bosembo Namputu drove a shot straight at Lowson as the visitors threatened to pull clear.

A rare foray forward from Chris Reid saw him send a dipping shot from range on to the roof of the net just before the hour-mark as Morpeth attempted to find a way back.

Jordan Preston was denied by Lowson as both sides saw the importance of the next goal.

Johnson was denied by the impressive Tom Scott on 77 minutes, and so was substitute Josh Robson five minutes later as the hosts stepped up the tempo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But AJ wouldn’t be denied his 11th goal of the season, slotting home a Robson cut-back.

Town poured forward, with Bollado drilling a shot inches wide. Bradford had their own late chance when Ted Lavelle shot inches off target.

The late drama would arrive at the other end, Bollado hammering a rising 95th minute drive into the back of the net to set off home celebrations.