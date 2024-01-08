Late drama as Morpeth Town fight back to claim all three points
Chinedu Osadebe opened the scoring for the visitors on 30 minutes but the Highwaymen found a way back into the game through Andrew Johnson’s 85th minute goal before getting ahead five minutes into added time through Nic Bollado.
Morpeth started in timid fashion with Bradford more than pleased with their opening to the game. Quick to counter, with Justin Iwobi and Edy Maieco powerful presences, Park Avenue caused problems.
The game was meandering towards half-time when Osadebe scored. After being played through on the half-hour mark, the winger made no mistake by slotting under keeper Dan Lowson to give his side a deserved lead.
The concession stirred Morpeth and Will Jenkins so nearly restored parity moments later, but his bending effort thumped the far post as the woodwork denied him the goal his superb performance deserved.
The second half started in similar fashion to the end of the first, with Bradford looking the more likely to score.
They should have done on 52 minutes but Iwobi wasted a glorious chance, blazing over the bar when bearing down on goal.
Lewis Hey then sent a 20-yard free kick well over, before Bosembo Namputu drove a shot straight at Lowson as the visitors threatened to pull clear.
A rare foray forward from Chris Reid saw him send a dipping shot from range on to the roof of the net just before the hour-mark as Morpeth attempted to find a way back.
Jordan Preston was denied by Lowson as both sides saw the importance of the next goal.
Johnson was denied by the impressive Tom Scott on 77 minutes, and so was substitute Josh Robson five minutes later as the hosts stepped up the tempo.
But AJ wouldn’t be denied his 11th goal of the season, slotting home a Robson cut-back.
Town poured forward, with Bollado drilling a shot inches wide. Bradford had their own late chance when Ted Lavelle shot inches off target.
The late drama would arrive at the other end, Bollado hammering a rising 95th minute drive into the back of the net to set off home celebrations.
The Highwaymen journey to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.