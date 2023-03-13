Action from Ashington's home match against Guisborough on Saturday. Picture: Ian Brodie

In what was a high drama crescendo to the game, Harmison’s clincher came in the 90th minute – seconds after Guisborough keeper Will Cowey had saved a penalty from Damen Mullen.

Harmison – sent off the previous week at Newton Aycliffe – would have started a suspension but in midweek, the Colliers were successful after lodging an appeal.

The visitors could have been two goals to the good inside the opening 10 minutes, home keeper Karl Dryden saving efforts by Jack Blackford and Michael McGee.

Ashington’s first threat came in the 12th minute when Ben Sampson and Dan Maguire combined, but when the latter laid the ball into the path of Craig Spooner, the ball was whipped off his toes.

Midway through the half, Ashington thought they had broken the deadlock.

Andrew Cartwright’s deep cross from the right was headed back across by Maguire and Harmison lashed the ball into the net – but after consulting with his assistant, referee David Carr disallowed the score for a handling offence which left home supporters bemused.

In time added on, Sampson found Harmison and when he set up Cartwright, the defender’s effort was deflected for a corner.

Ben Sampson in action on Saturday against Guisborough. Picture: Ian Brodie

Minutes into the second period, Sampson put Dean Briggs through the middle, but his shot was tipped away by Cowey.

Home boss Ian Skinner had introduced Paul Robinson and the experienced midfielder was certainly influential in the last 35 minutes.

His first piece of action was to find Sampson, who lifted the ball through to Maguire, whose shot was blocked.

On 81 minutes, Mullen and Spooner were involved in a slick combination and when the ball was played to Harmison, his audacious first-time volley from 35 yards flashed narrowly wide.

Karl Ross had also been thrust into the fray and within seconds of his introduction, played the ball out to Cartwright and from his cross, Harmison’s powerful header hit the bar.

In the 88th minute, Ashington were awarded a penalty after Robinson went down in the area, but Mullen’s kick was parried by Cowey.