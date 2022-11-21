Ashington fans celebrate their last gasp win over West Allotment. Picture by Ian Brodie.

Skinner had seen his outfit - who led 2-0 at the break with goals from skipper Ben Harmison (penalty) and Liam Smith – pegged back with sub Liam Beeston (penalty) and Scott McCarthy on target for the visitors.

Harmison then turned one point into three for the Colliers as he converted his second spot kick of the game in the sixth minute of time added on.

The Colliers boss said: “With lots of other games being off in the league due to the weather, today was another catch up game for us. So the aim was to play really, really well, play some good football, create lots of chances and to win the game - and if we couldn’t do all four then to make sure we got all three points. We did that and to be honest I thought it was a game which we deserved to win.”

Skinner admitted that there was a significant turning point in the contest: “A big moment happened very early in the game when young Lucas Lowery-Matondo - who is a student at Gateshead College where I work and who is an exceptional talent with a bright young future – had a one-on-one opportunity and when I saw him go through, I did think he would finish it but he dragged his shot wide.

"It was a big turning point for us because in true Ashington fashion, we had a 20 minutes spell where we dominated the ball, got a penalty and scored and then put together a fantastic move where Karl Ross should have netted but hit the ‘keeper. We’ve recycled the ball and after another good move, Liam Smith has finished well to put us 2-0 ahead. However towards the end of the first half, I just thought we lost our way a little bit and the game became a bit scrappy.”

He continued: “At half time we talked about trying to keep a clean sheet which we’ve been good at doing this season and that we didn’t necessarily need to score another goal but to dominate the ball; move them (West Allotment) around; tire them out and if a chance presents itself, then let’s take it.

"After 20 minutes I remember looking at my watch and thinking we’ve had a couple of half chances and although we’ve dominated the ball, we might just see the game out at 2-0. But what I always say about West Allotment Celtic is that they have got a fantastic team spirit; they never give up and we talked about if they got one back, they wouldn’t stop.

"Their equaliser probably came because we lost our shape altogether and we became really open to play against which isn’t like us this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad