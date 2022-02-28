Last gasp win for Alnwick over Development side

Actiuon from the Alnwick Town v Alnwick Development cup tie.

They faced their own Development team, who play three divisions below them, and only survived with a last minute goal and a 2-1 victory.

The game was played under the floodlights at St James’ Park and attracted a decent crowd.

Team manager Ritchie Latimer said afterwards: “We rode our luck a bit. We knew the Development team would be up for the match, but we knew they would tire in the latter stages.

“In saying that, it still took a last minute goal for us to win it, so we were pushed all the way and all credit must go to the Development lads for the way they played.”

Of the other local sides in the competition, first division Rothbury progressed with a 5-1 home win over Whickham U23s, whilst North Sunderland from Division 3 lost 3-1 at home to Whitley Bay Reserves.

Full results from the competition on over the weekend were:

Alnwick Development 1, Alnwick Town 2; Newbiggin 5 Blyth Town U23s 1; Bedlington 7 Ashington Reserves 0; Bedlington United Sporting Club 0 Prudhoe YC Seniors 3; Blaydon Community 3 Gosforth Bohemians 1; Burradon & New Fordley 1 Gosforth Bohemians Res 0; FC United of Newcastle 0 Wallsend Boys Club 1; Gateshead Rutherford 1 Morpeth 0; Hexham 1 Killingworth 4; Newcastle Chemfica Ams 1 Newbiggin Central 2; Newcastle East End 3 Hebburn Town U23s 3 (aet, Hebburn U23s won 7-6 pens); Newcastle Ind Cabrito 4 Whitley Bay SC 1;