Langley top of the stops at Morpeth player's award event

Morpeth Town goalkeeper Dan Langley’s superb displays between to posts earned him both the Supporter’s and the 1884 club’s Player of the Year Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old former Newcastle United stopper was an ever-present in Craig Lynch’s tight squad and made some brilliant saves throughout the campaign to earn the accolades at the club’s presentation night at Craik Park last week.

Striker Luke James shared the 1884 award with Langley and also picked up the Player’s Player of the Year while Rebecca Chrisp was the ladies Player of the Year.

Sponsors St. Mary’s Inn’s players of the Year were Will Dowling and Rose McLean and the young player of the year awards went to Nic Bollado and Orla Callaghan.

Morpeth keeper Dan Langley has enjoyed a superb season

Nic and Orla were also top goalscorers, while Orla was up again to collect the supporter’s player of the year award.

Andrea Robertson was named the volunteer of the year and Warren Davison received a special recognition award.

Town go to St. James’s Park to face NPL East side Heaton Stannington in the Northumberland FA Senior Cup Final next Wednesday night (14th May.)

The game kicks off at 7.30pm with tickets available to purchase on the night for 6.30 onwards at the East Stand turnstiles.

They are priced at £8 for adults, £4 f concessions and £2 for under 18s.

Town last lifted the County silverware in 2023 with goals from Jeff Henderson and Jack Foalle in a 2-0 success against Blyth Spartans.