Landmark game for Alnwick Town Ladies' Emily Henderson as she makes her 100th appearance
The result maintained Town’s seventh-spot berth in the NE Regional Premier Division just behind the Wearsiders.
The black and whites hit the woodwork twice and boss Peter Hately felt it was two points dropped.
“Under normal circumstances I would have been happy with the point, especially given the injuries we are carrying at the moment.
“It’s a game we could have and should have won though given the chances we created,” he said.
“Emily has been an absolute stalwart for us in the last six seasons. It's great to see her hit such a significant milestone and I hope there are many more to come.”
Town travel to basement side Hartlepool United on the 19th May to complete their campaign and will be hoping to end their season on a high note.
