Ladies lose to Burnley in FA Cup

Alnwick Ladies’ FA Cup dream is over after they were beaten 0-4 at home by Burnley in the first round proper on Sunday.

The game was played in front of a bumper crowd at St James’ Park, but it was a match spoiled by the strong wind.

Alnwick, after a good run in the competition, which included a 5-0 home win over Rotherham United in the third round qualifying, were handed the home tie against Burnley, who had also qualified for the first round of the SSE Women’s event for the first time.

Alnwick went into the match as underdogs, but they put up a spirited performance despite the result.

The home team’s ‘Player of the Match’ was Jenny Patterson.

A statement later issued by the club said: “Not the result we were hoping for, but well done to an excellent Burnley side. We wish them well in the next round.

“In truth the game was spoiled by the wind but what an incredible turn out of spectators. Thanks to everyone who made the effort to watch, we really appreciated your support.”

This Sunday (November 19) Alnwick Ladies return to domestic competition with a quarter-final away tie against Cramlington United in the County Cup.