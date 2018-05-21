Ladies complete league and cup double in their first season

Alnwick Town Ladies were in celebratory mood again at the weekend when they completed a league and cup double in the Northumberland Women’s League.

Having already lifted the league championship, they completed the double by also winning Sunday’s cup final against Newbiggin Hall, which was played off in glorious sunshine at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Alnwick won the match 6-1 with goals from Lawson (2), Barrett, Munro, Brown and Tang. The player-of-the-match award went to Mel Darling.

Following their victory captain Georgia Thompson was presented with the trophy which brought to an end a highly successful first season for the club.

Later she said: “It’s been an unbelieveable year. I am just so proud to captain this side, but we couldn’t have done it without our coaches Peter and Paul. I can’t wait to see what next season brings.”