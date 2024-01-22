Lack of games for Berwick Rangers and Tweedmouth Rangers, but no lack of action

Berwick Rangers had a blank weekend and Tweedmouth Rangers’ game against Armadale on Saturday was postponed after the pitch failed an inspection.

A frozen pitch forced the Tweedmouth Rangers players indoors on Saturday. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers.

The Wee Gers are back in action this Saturday when they face Broomhill at Shielfield Park.

Manager Thomas Scobbie has got the team on a good run of form, with an unbeaten start to the new year, when they’ve beaten Civil Service Strollers and Tranent Juniors. This follows a patchy December when they drew and lost against Gala Fairydean Rovers, beat Edinburgh University and suffered a disappointing 5-1 reversal against Bo’ness United.

Broomhill are one place above Berwick in the table and have hit a sticky patch recently, collecting four points from a possible 15, although they did beat Gretna 2008 4-1 in their last league game.

Berwick will be hosting a Community Day when they host Gretna 2008 on March 9. The club wants to highlight the work community groups, charities and volunteers do and supporters are being asked to nominate groups for free tickets.

Anyone who would like to make a nomination can email [email protected]

The club announced on Sunday that Kyle Baker has decided to leave football for personal reasons.

Baker joined the Wee Gers in June 2022 and has played 14 times this season.

In a statement, the club said: “Berwick Rangers would like to thank Kyle for his efforts whilst at the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Tweedmouth Rangers have been busy building their squad for the next season. A number of players have extended their deals recently, including Ross Aitchison, Evan Smith, Leighton Robertson – who is the youngest member of the squad – Griffin Sabbitini, Jake Gibson, Ciaran Hatsell, keeper Ryan Dunn, Rhys Dixon and Craig Heath.

Sam Straughan, who scored in Tweedmouth’s last match against Peebles Rovers, also signed up for another season earlier this month.

The 2024/25 season will be Gibson’s testimonial season.

Manager Kev Wright has also added to his backroom staff, with Gary Smith joining the coaching team.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for several members of the squad for this season and for all the players next season.