King signs on for Morpeth Town

Josh King.

The versatile player can also play in midfield and has impressed during pre-season, with manager Craig Lynch adding the talented youngster to his squad for the forthcoming Pitching In NPL Premier Division campaign.

King, after penning a deal for the new season, will be hoping for a longer stay than the last time Morpeth signed him.

He joined the Highwaymen for the closing stages of the 2019/20 campaign but Covid brought the nation, and football as a whole, to a standstill meaning he didn’t get to feature.

“I had one training session, I got told I was starting on the Saturday and then the season came to an end because of the Covid lockdown restrictions. It was very disappointing,” he said.

“But I am excited for the challenge now. I know how Morpeth want to play and I believe it suits my playing style.

“I don’t mind getting stuck in and doing the harder side but when I can but I like to play attacking football.

“Every player wants promotion and that’s what we are aiming for and more than capable of it.”

Highwaymen boss Lynch was happy to get his man as he seeks to add to the final touches to his squad with the new season kicking off on August 13th at Warrington Town.