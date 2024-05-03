Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club have just released the news that Andy Coyles and Richie Hill – previously assistant manager and coach respectively - have taken over the reins from Skinner who has had a terrific five years spell with the Wansbeck side as he led them back into the Northern Premier League for the start of the campaign just ended which bridged a gap of over half a century.

But the club have announced that following Thursday night’s semi final in the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup - which the young Magpies won 2-1 in front of a new record attendance of 1447 at Ashington’s ground - Newcastle will not be taking their share of the gate.

