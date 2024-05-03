Kind-hearted gesture by Newcastle United gives financial boost to non-league Ashington
The club have just released the news that Andy Coyles and Richie Hill – previously assistant manager and coach respectively - have taken over the reins from Skinner who has had a terrific five years spell with the Wansbeck side as he led them back into the Northern Premier League for the start of the campaign just ended which bridged a gap of over half a century.
But the club have announced that following Thursday night’s semi final in the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup - which the young Magpies won 2-1 in front of a new record attendance of 1447 at Ashington’s ground - Newcastle will not be taking their share of the gate.
In a statement, Ashington FC said: “Following last night’s match (Thursday), Newcastle United informed us that they would not be taking their share of the gate which was owed to them from the cup tie. We would like to extend a big thank you to them (Newcastle United) for this very generous gesture which shows their ongoing support towards non-league clubs in the area.”
