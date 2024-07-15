Keeper the hero for Morpeth Town as they lift the inaugural St Mary's Inn Cup

Dan Langley saved two penalties on his first appearance at Craik Park. Picture: George Davidson

Dan Langley saved two spot kicks to secure the inaugural St Mary’s Inn Cup following a scoreless final clash with Dunston UTS, writes Ross Jackson.

The towering keeper saved one to his left and one to his right as he proved the difference between two evenly matched sides.

Both sides started with an intensity and desire to break forward that perhaps belied this stage of their respective pre-season schedules.

Full throttle, Luke James, making his first appearance after joining on loan from South Shields, was bright and industrious, forcing a low save from former Morpeth keeper Dan Lowson, himself making a first appearance for his new side in more familiar surroundings, on seven minutes.

A dangerous 16th minute cross from James just evaded a Morpeth foot before the 25th minute delivered drama at both ends.

Sado Djalo spurned a glorious chance for Dunston, getting a clear sight of goal before his shot was blocked by Josh King. Then, seconds later, Jordan Hickey was played in behind the visiting defence but his chipped effort went over Lowson and on to the top of the crossbar.

Both sides pressed and probed with intent but Danny Barlow’s swerving effort was fielded comfortably by the visiting stopper just before half time.

A competitive, engaging encounter was disrupted by the inevitable changes and the slowing of the tempo as a second game in two days entered its final third.

Dunston were denied by the feet of Langley before a Josh King overhead kick was pushed away by Lowson on the hour mark.

The game ended in stalemate, sending the final to penalties.

Morpeth converted, four penalties from four, with Dunston missing their third and fourth spot kicks to see the trophy handed to the hosts.

The club would like to thank Dunston, Blyth Town and Alnwick Town for being part of this tournament and wish them the very best for their respective seasons.

Town are next in action when they welcome Newcastle Blue Star to Craik Park on Thursday, July 18. On Saturday they journey to Berwick Rangers.

If you’d like to take a seat(s) on the club travel to the game, please email [email protected].