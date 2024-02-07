Keeper is the star as Berwick Rangers keep the winning habit going with Lowland League Cup success

Berwick Rangers were all smiles after their Lowland League Cup win. Picture: Alan Bell.

The Wee Gers went into the game unbeaten in January after wins against Civil Service Strollers, Broomhill and Tranent Juniors, keeping clean sheets in all three, had moved the team up to 11th in the Lowland League.

Manager Thomas Scobbie said before the cup game that he was a targeting another win to keep the momentum going, with a quarter-final game against either Cumbernauld Colts or Edinburgh University awaiting the winners.

The home team were also unbeaten in January, drawing all three games, and have beaten Berwick three times at Alliance Park, including on the first day of the season.

Berwick got off to a poor start, falling behind to a Ross McNeil goal after six minutes. Kay was forced into action minutes later, making a good stop to stop the home side doubling their lead.

The visitors gradually grew into the game and Kay had a hand in the equaliser, throwing the ball long to Liam Buchanan after a corner. He flicked the ball on to Jackson Mylchreest, who scored, striking the ball across the home keeper.

Scott Cusick put the home team back in front 10 minutes into the second half with a deflected strike, but Berwick equalised almost immediately through Grant Nelson.

Braves forced another good save from Kay minutes later as they piled on the pressure.

Both sides were looking for the winner, Kay making a point-blank save in the 84th minute after the ball had ricocheted round the box.

The game ended all square and was decided by penalties, all five of Berwick’s kickers converting. The heartache belonged to Braves’ fifth penalty taker, second-half substitute Josh Gemmell, who saw his kick saved by Kay to take Berwick through to a quarter-final clash against Cumbernauld Colts after they beat Edinburgh University 3-0.