In an evenly-fought game, the two sides ended all square at 3-3 after 90 minutes, with North Sunderland’s strikes coming from Koen Ross, Ross Moore and Man of the Match, Stephen Rutter. And even penalties struggled to separate the two on-target teams, before the visitors finally triumphed 5-4.

There was less joy for Rothbury, who tumbled out of the competition with a surprise defeat at North Shields Community Christians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Sunderland reached the quarter-finals of the Northumberland FA Minor Cup after a penalty shootout at North Shields Athletic Res last Saturday.

Caption in here for G to write

The North-East Christian Fellowship hosts had been underdogs for the cup clash, but goals from Connor Higgins and Luke Parker gave them a shock 2-0 win.

Joining them and North Sunderland in the draw are: Newcastle East End, Willington Quay Saints, Gosforth Bohemian Development, Hexham, Heaton Stannington A, an Newcastle University A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday, lowly North Sunderland return to Division Two action with a tough home game against second-placed Blaydon Community at Seafield.

In the Premier Division, Alnwick Town welcomed Callum Morgan back to St James’ Park last week, and he made an instant impact in their 2-0 win at Gateshead Rutherford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The central midfielder played one game for Alnwick last season, but the former Seaton Delaval and Whitley Bay Reserves player returned with a Man of the Match performance. His energy drove on the visitors, who won thanks to goals from Michael Laws and Jamie Hanson.

This Saturday, they hope to build on their victory when they have a home clash against struggling Whitley Bay Res.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Three, Amble moved into third place with a convincing 7-3 win over Heddon United. Six Amble players got on the scoresheet, with Jamie Dixon, Liam Ramsay, Josh Harrison, Connor Stroughton and Dan Ramshaw all netting, and Joe Henderson tucking away two penalties.