Joy at last for Wallington in Alliance cup final

Wallington celebrate their Benevolent Bowl Final win over Alnwick Town.

It was 0-0 at half time and Alnwick took the lead with a goal from Lewis Fairbairn in the second half. But Wallington hit back to lift the trophy with goals from Robson Cowan and Jack Palmer.

It was the second time in their history that Wallington had lifted the trophy and came just days after they had agonisingly lost another final, in the Challenge Cup, 5-4 on penalties to Killingworth, after the sides had battled out a 4-4 draw after extra-time.

In the Premier Division, Ponteland were 5-0 home winners over Cullercoats whilst in Division 2, Pont Reserves lost 3-2 at home to Newcastle Blue Star Res and Morpeth FC lost 4-1 at home to Heaton Stannington.

Meanwhile, Morpeth Town kept alive their play-off ambitions when they deservedly beat FC United of Manchester 1-0 at Craik Park on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came on 11 minutes with Andrew Johnson burying his 22nd goal of the season.

On eight minutes, Liam Noble delivered in a corner that was headed over the bar by Johnson.

But he made amends for that miss just three minutes later when he curled his shot into the far corner after Jack Foalle’s original effort had been saved by Dan Lavercombe and the ball fell into his path.

After the game manager Craig Lynch said: “Everyone to a man was fantastic. We knew we were playing against a team who are more open in their play and we were able to capitalise with Jack Foalle through the middle. He had a great game, it’s just a shame he couldn’t cap it off with a goal.”

Goalscorer Johnson added: “I thought the back four were outstanding and goalkeeper Dan Lowson has pulled off a great save in the second half."

The victory places Morpeth seventh in the table with 60 points from their 39 games played.

They only have three games left to play, two of which are scheduled to be played over this Easter bank holiday weekend.