'The Lions will continue to roar' - Northumberland shares pride in England team after Euro final defeat

The match – held at Wembley on Sunday, July 11 – marked the first time England men’s senior team appeared in the final of a major tournament since the World Cup in 1966.

Supporters have praised the squad’s tremendous performance in the tournament and looked towards the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar next December.

Here are some of your messages from the Northumberland Gazette Facebook page:

Eleanor Lang: “This team made us all very proud and they played their hearts out in every game. Well done England, you will rise again!”

Chrissie Coupland-Winspear: “So proud of Gareth Southgate and our team of lads. Well done. You live to fight another day!”

Anne Barlow: “One thing that struck me throughout this tournament was the similarity between this squad and the 1966 squad.

"They were proud to represent their country, they gave of their best and conducted themselves impeccably. Thank you to each and every one of those young men and their leader.”

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England speaks to his players and staff at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images.

Prue Veitch: “The Lions will continue to roar! Our day will come and it will be sweeter for the wait!”

Amanda Hall: “Well done to England You may not have it in your hands, but you have in your hearts as we all do.”

Joey Laycock: “Despite the heartbreak of the final penalties, I can reflect on this tournament and recognize how much we accomplished, we did the best we've done in the best part of 60 years.

"We have everything to be proud of, and so many reasons to be hopeful going into 2022.”

Mhairi Derby-Pitt: “You did us proud lads! Well done for putting the heart back into English football ... greater things are ahead for you as a team of spectacular players!”

David Barlow: “A tremendous effort by every single member of the squad, who achieved something no other England side has done during my lifetime.”

Jan L'Argent: “The best England team since 1966. Thank you for the feel-good experience after the misery of the last 18 months.

"The racial abuse of some people is shameful and I'm sorry for those who have suffered.”

