You've been sharing your England-themed pictures.

Football's coming home! Northumberland families fly the flag for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

This is it – Euro 2020 final day has arrived!

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 4:55 am

After an incredible tournament so far, England will face Italy in tonight’s 8pm kick-off in a bid to bring the trophy home.

The pre-match nerves may be kicking in early for many of us, but that hasn’t stopped families across Northumberland and beyond donning their shirts, grabbing their flags and painting their faces in red and white to cheer the lads on through this final step. Here are some of your pre-match pictures, as shared on our Facebook page. Don’t forget to visit our page throughout Sunday to share your latest snaps ahead of kick-off!

1. Flying the flag

Dexter is ready for an England win!

Photo: Rebecca Douglas

2. Little dribbler

James, age 1, anxiously waiting for kick-off.

Photo: Linda Flockhard

3. Red and white

Lakeshia Tyler shows her England colours.

Photo: Lisa Tyler

4. The boys

Jayden, age 7 and Jaxon age 3.

Photo: Maxine Cassidy

