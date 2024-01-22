In-form Blyth Spartans striker praised ahead of Scarborough Athletic clash

Blyth Spartans will aim to continue their impressive run of form when they host National League North rivals Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday.

Former South Shields striker JJ Hooper celebrates after scoring a late goal in Blyth Spartans win against his former club (photo Kevin Wilson)

Blyth Spartans manager Jon Shaw has backed striker JJ Hooper to get the goals that will help extend his side’s fine recent form.

The former Barnet frontman looks to have moved on from a frustrating first half of the National League North season as injuries put a temporary hold on what had been a promising start to life at Croft Park.

But a late winner in the 2-1 home victory against former club South Shields has sparked a major upturn in fortunes for Hooper and he racked up a third goal in his last four games to help his side to a 1-0 win at Gloucester City on Saturday. The win at Meadow Park has taken Shaw’s men to within two points of the play-off places as they now head into a home double header that could potentially define their aims for the remainder of the season.

Spartans will host Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night before Warrington Town travel to Croft Park on Saturday - and Shaw knows exactly what his in-form striker has to do if his side are to continue their six-game unbeaten run.

“I’ve known JJ for a couple of years and he’s a hell of a footballer,” explained the Spartans boss.

“He knows exactly where he has to be and it’s rare to have people at this level with that game intelligence. We haven’t seen enough of him with injuries but we have had chats about maximising his return and I may have to look after he physically. He works hard, he’s a dedicated lad and the aim is to get him in positions where he scores goals.

“I wanted to get him off earlier on Saturday but I just felt we had a goal in us and it would have been him to get it. I was delighted for him because he’s a great lad and he’s taken some flak but, in my opinion, we know if we get the right balls into the area, he will get us goals on a regular basis.”