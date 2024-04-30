Ian Skinner's last league game as manager of Ashington FC sees team do the double

Ian Skinner was given a guard of honour on Saturday. Picture: Ian Brodie

After taking charge of his final league game as boss of the Colliers, Skinner said: “I’m quite humble so it wasn’t about me today – albeit the little token at the end and the guard of honour, and people staying behind to clap was quite emotional to be honest.

“Instead it was about a group of players who over the past few weeks haven’t performed to the levels of which they are capable of and for them to go out onto the park and finish the league campaign with a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We wanted them [the fans] to leave with smiles on their faces – and I thought we did that.”

He continued: “We were able to name a strong side today – I even had to leave three players out, which was unheard of in the last six to eight weeks, but credit to the trio because they still did the warm up and were still part of it and were in the dressing room afterwards.

“To be honest, that’s exactly what we wanted from them because those three lads who missed out today probably come back into the reckoning on Thursday (v Newcastle United U21s) because other players aren’t available. The three of them were disappointed today but they knew they still had another bite of the apple really.”

Skipper Karl Ross paid tribute to Skinner and said: “I’ve been at the club for five years and have loved every minute of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad