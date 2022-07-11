Hosts Rothbury lose in final of the Coquet Cup

Action from the Coquet Cup between Rothbury and North Sunderland and the Alnwick Ladies v Middlesbrough friendly.

In the semi-finals, Burradon & New Fordley beat Willington Quay Saints 5-1 in the opening game.

Rothbury then beat North Sunderland 4-1 in the second semi with goals from G Dick and C Coe putting them 2-0 up at half-time.

The Seahouses side pulled a goal back just short of the hour through R Douglas, but the hosts completed their victory with further strikes from G Woodburn and Mackenley.

Finals Day was held on Saturday and in glorious sunshine it was Burradon & New Fordley who went on to lift the trophy with a 4-1 win over the hosts.

They took the lead after four minutes, an own goal putting them 2-0 in front. J Loughborough pulled a goal back for Rothbury in the second half, but their opponents scored twice more to seal the victory.

In the third placed play-off game, Willington Quay Saints beat North Sunderland 3-0 with all the goals coming in the second half.

Alnwick Town continued their pre-season build-up with a home game against Whickham U23s at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Alnwick won 6-0 with the goals coming from Fairbairn (2), Straughan, Farrier, Clark and Payne.

On Sunday, Alnwick Ladies started their pre-season build-up with a friendly against Middlesbrough Women. The game was played in hot and sunny conditions at Stobswood and ended in a 5-0 win for ‘Boro.

The Northern Alliance League have confirmed their cup ties for 2022-23.

In the League Cup, Alnwick Town have been drawn at home against Heddon United with Rothbury facing Wallsend Boys Club U23s away and Amble away to Red House Farm. North Sunderland are away to Gosforth Bohemiens and Alnwick Development away to North Shields Athletic.

In the Challenge Cup, Alnwick Town are home to Percy Main Amateurs, whilst in the Combination Cup, Rothbury will be home to Stobswood Welfare.