Home defeat for Tweedmouth Rangers but Highfields pick up first win of season

By Jon Tait
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:02 BST
Tweedmouth slipped out of the top four in the East of Scotland Third Division following a 2-0 loss at home to Pumpherston.

They are back at MKM Shielfield on Saturday when they take on second-placed Hawick Royal Albert.

Manager Kev Wright’s side have won four and lost three of their opening fixtures as they look to bounce back at the first attempt following relegation.

The East of Scotland League are looking to recruit more referees and anyone interested in taking up the whistle can sit an online course or contact the SFA for further details.

Shielfield Park. Picture: Kimberley Powellplaceholder image
Shielfield Park. Picture: Kimberley Powell

Highfields United were 2-0 winners at Hawick United in the Border Amateur A Division thanks to a goal in each half from Niall Jones and Lee Dodd.

Jones cushioned a volley into the roof of the net to give United the lead and Dodd put away the second from close range.

A goal-line clearance from Cam Stitt late on preserved the two-goal advantage as United took their first win of the season.

They are currently eighth in the table with four points from their opening six fixtures.

In the B Division, Tweedmouth Amateurs continued their good form with a 4-1 success at Jed Legion.

Euan Cromarty hit a hat-trick in the win, with Kyle Robertson adding the other with a superb volley as they came from behind at half time.

Berwick Town were beaten 8-1 at Hawick Legion. The red and blacks will be at Leithen Rovers on Saturday while the Ammies host Hawick Legion.

