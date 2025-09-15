Home defeat for Tweedmouth Rangers but Highfields pick up first win of season

Tweedmouth slipped out of the top four in the East of Scotland Third Division following a 2-0 loss at home to Pumpherston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are back at MKM Shielfield on Saturday when they take on second-placed Hawick Royal Albert.

Manager Kev Wright’s side have won four and lost three of their opening fixtures as they look to bounce back at the first attempt following relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East of Scotland League are looking to recruit more referees and anyone interested in taking up the whistle can sit an online course or contact the SFA for further details.

Shielfield Park. Picture: Kimberley Powell

Highfields United were 2-0 winners at Hawick United in the Border Amateur A Division thanks to a goal in each half from Niall Jones and Lee Dodd.

Jones cushioned a volley into the roof of the net to give United the lead and Dodd put away the second from close range.

A goal-line clearance from Cam Stitt late on preserved the two-goal advantage as United took their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are currently eighth in the table with four points from their opening six fixtures.

In the B Division, Tweedmouth Amateurs continued their good form with a 4-1 success at Jed Legion.

Euan Cromarty hit a hat-trick in the win, with Kyle Robertson adding the other with a superb volley as they came from behind at half time.

Berwick Town were beaten 8-1 at Hawick Legion. The red and blacks will be at Leithen Rovers on Saturday while the Ammies host Hawick Legion.