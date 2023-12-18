The mood at Shielfield Park will have brightened following the Wee Gers’ home win against Edinburgh University on Saturday.

Alex Harris in action against Edinburgh University. He opened the scoring for Berwick Rangers from the penalty spot. Picture: Alan Bell

Manager Thomas Scobbie tore into his players for their ‘unacceptable’ second-half performance against Cumbernauld Colts the previous weekend and got the reaction he was hoping for on Saturday.

There was a first goal for the club for youngster Jackson Mylchreest, who is on loan from St Johnstone, in the 82nd minute after Alex Harris had put the home team ahead from the penalty spot after 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams went into the match on a poor run of form, but the students had won only once in 17 league matches before Saturday so it was a game Scobbie would have been hoping to get something out of.

Mylchreest, who was making his home debut, had the first chance of the game, firing over after nine minutes as Berwick took the game to their opponents.

The first goal came after the students’ keeper took out Lewis Barr in the penalty area, Harris slotting home from the spot.

A fine tackle by Joe Ellison stopped an Edinburgh attack after a loose ball by Andrew Gaffney before Callum Mackay hit a volley wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students had the ball in the back of the net as the half drew to a close, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

The visitors had a couple more chances in the second half, Calum Antell making a fine save from a free kick before David Maskrey hit a shot that was high and wide.

Teenager Mylchreest poked home his goal following an error by the visiting keeper to ensure Berwick registered their first league win since September.

The cub has announced that young midfielder Drew Cummings, who has played 22 for the club this season, has decided to step away from football for personal reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad