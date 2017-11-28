Holders Harrow and Amble storm through in NNL Cup ties

The North Northumberland League was badly hit by the weather on Saturday with only two games surviving.

Both games were in the Anderson Cup and they saw holders Tweedmouth Harrow and Amble St Cuthbert progress to the second round of the competition with big wins over Belford and Alnwick Town Reserves respectively.

Belford 1

Tweedmouth Harrow 8

Holders Tweedmouth showed why they are one of the dominant forces in the league this season with a comprehensive victory over Belford.

The home side, especially in the early stages, gave a good account of themselves, but in the end they were no match for a more assured and stronger Harrow side.

Once the first goal went in, the visitors simply grew in confidence and the longer the game went on, the more Belford found themselves on the defensive.

The first goal did not arrive until midway through the first half, but by the interval the Berwick side were 4-0 up and cruising.

The experienced pairing of Martyn Tait, who bagged four goals, and Johnny Simpson were a constant thorn in Belford’s side, and it was all the home team could do to try to keep them at bay.

Paul Muers scored a consolation goal for Belford in the second half, but another four goals in the final 15 minutes from the Harrow saw them comfortably through to the second round.

Tait’s four goals were the highlight, while the other goals came from Simpson (2), Josh McLeod and Nathan Short .

Amble St Cuthbert 12

Alnwick Town Res 1

Amble eased their way through to the second round with a comprehensive win over Alnwick Town reserves, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

In the end, the visitors were no match for the seasiders, who scored at regular intervals to progress.

Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday, December 2, are:

League: AFC Newbiggin res v Shilbottle CW; Alnwick Town Res v Wooler; Belford v Rothbury; North Sunderland v Craster Rovers; Tweedmouth Harrow v Amble St Cuthbert.

Table - Harrow 11-28, North Sunderland 12-28, Embleton 13-22, Amble 12-19, Rothbury 10-18, Craster 11-16, Newbiggin Res 12-14, Shilbottle 10-13, Belford 11-11, Wooler 9-7, Alnwick Town Res 11-0.