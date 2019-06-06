Hipsburn spot on for penalty win

The 24th Annual Trident Soccer Hipsburn Tournament produced an epic final with Hipsburn Utd winning the trophy on penalties against Rothbury after extra-time failed to separate the two teams.

Boys and girls from schools throughout north Northumberland participated in the region’s most prestigious Schools Tournament with the competition being a must attend event within the local sporting calendar.

This year’s tournament lived-up to expectations resulting in Hipsburn United and Rothbury competing in the final. The match ebbed and flowed with Rothbury scoring first and Hipsburn levelling before taking a 2-1 lead. Rothbury equalised with 10 seconds remaining taking the final into extra-time. The teams could not be separated at this point resulting in a tense penalty shoot-out that Hipsburn won 4-3.

The event is sponsored by Trident Soccer and has raised thousands of pounds for school funds since its inception. Despite inclement weather, the tournament was a tremendous success according to Trident Soccer Director Ryan Jobson. He said: “This was an amazing tournament and I would like to thank everyone that made the event such a fantastic success.

“Over the past 24 years, thousands of children have participated in the tournament and local junior teams have benefitted from players coming through the Trident Soccer Schools Programme. I’d like to thanks all the players, parents, school staff and helpers that have contributed in making today such a very special event.”

Hipsburn Primary School Head-teacher Kevin Maloney congratulated the children who participated in the tournament. “I’d like to thank all the children involved as well as staff and parents from other schools for their support. I’d also like to thank Ryan Jobson and the Trident Soccer team as well as FA referee Richard Kelley for officiating the event.”

Trident Soccer will be hosting Soccer Camps at Hipsburn (July 22nd-25th & August 27th-30th), Glendale Middle , Wooler (July 29th-August 1st) all at 9.30am-12.30pm. For further information contact Trident Soccer on 01665 581555 or message on facebook.