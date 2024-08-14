Morpeth Town suffered a tough night on the road against Gainsborough Trinity.

Morpeth Town endured a tough night on the road as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Gainsborough Trinity in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division on Tuesday.

Trailing to a 35th minute Will Lancaster goal, the Highwaymen fell further behind seconds into the second half when Jordan Helliwell tapped home.

A two-goal deficit became three when Dec Howe dinked in a 68th minute goal. Although Nathan Buddle reduced the arrears seconds later, it wasn’t enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town struggled to find a rhythm in the early stages, and they were thankful to goalkeeper Dan Langley, who kept things scoreless with a decent two-handed save.

Helliwell had a 13th minute effort straight at Langley as the hosts started to get on top, but Morpeth settled as the game progressed and began to find their feet. That was until the 35th minute.

The opening goal came from a set-piece which found a Trinity player on the edge of the box. Instead of shooting, he slid in centre-back Lancaster, who had far too much time and space to slam a shot in.

The impressive Declan Howe skied over with four minutes of the first half to go as Gainsborough threatened to inflict further damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Needing a settled start to the second period, and only chasing a single goal deficit, the second half started with a goal for the hosts and Helliwell.

The midfielder latched on to a ball across the box and scored easily at the far post.

Nic Bollado, who arrived off the bench at half time, provided fresh impetus into an ailing attack, striking straight at the opposition keeper from distance.

Will Dowling also entered the fray and made a positive impact, providing more flow to the midfield play. But Town would concede again on 68 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While pressing for a way back, they left themselves wide open defensively, with a quick counter seeing Howe played through. He had plenty of time and space to dink it over Langley and into the net.

Buddle scored his first goal in Highwaymen colours seconds later after the hosts failed to clear a corner.

There should have been a Morpeth penalty on 81 minutes when Fenton John was barged over just inside the penalty area but the referee waved away the pleas.

Town travel to Basford United on Saturday.