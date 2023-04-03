Action from the Highwaymen's defeat to FC United. Picture: Michael Briggs.

Max Cane’s second half opener proved the difference, with the result completing a double over Morpeth for FC United, who had beaten the Highwaymen 4-2 at Broadhurst Park in October.

The opening half-hour was frantic, with several chances for both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten minutes in, Keegan Hartley attempted to chip Dan Lowson, but he parried the ball up in the air before seeing it cleared behind by the scrambling defence.

Morpeth’s first opportunity came from Ben Sayer, who sent an inviting ball through to Jack Foalle, but his effort was deflected wide.

A minute later Chris Reid was sent through, but his shot was lifted over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very similar effort followed as Ryan Donaldson sent his shot over the bar.

The visiting goalkeeper, Dan Lavercombe, was forced into action when he denied Ben Sayer following a great run down the left wing by the midfielder.

Andrew Johnson soon registered his first opportunity of the afternoon, but sent a curling effort wide of the far post.

The best chance of the game half arose on 24 minutes, when Lowson was called into action, shovelling a header off the line from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morpeth keeper made two important saves in quick succession soon after, keeping the scoreline level.

Morpeth had penalty appeals waved away by referee David Pill on the stroke of half time, when Foalle’s cross into the area made connection with a visiting defender’s outstretched arm.

The second period started in slow fashion compared to the first, but it was FC United who enjoyed the majority of the play and tested the Morpeth back line on several occasions.

On 57 minutes, the Reds took the lead when Cane sent an effort past Lowson into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Highwaymen’s first notable chance of the half came 15 minutes from full time, when Sayer cleverly switched the play out to the wing to substitute Matty Cornish, who saw his effort deflected twice before going narrowly wide.

In the 90th minute, Reid had a gilt-edged opportunity to equalise as he was left unmarked for a header, but steered the chance straight at Lavercombe.