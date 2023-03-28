Highwaymen hold out for a draw on the road
Morpeth Town put in a defensive masterclass as they earned a point with a 0-0 draw at Stafford Rangers in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.
Stafford headed into the game full of confidence after two wins and two draws in their last four league games, with the Highwaymen also quietly confident after two consecutive league wins and a convincing 5-0 win against Whitley Bay in the Senior Cup semi-final the previous Tuesday.
The Highwaymen’s squad has also been strengthened by the extension of the loan deals for Matty Cornish, Connor Pye and Fenton John until the end of the season.
The Highwaymen were everything you’d want from an away side – resolute, disciplined, and well organised, and had to deal with the imposing presence of the in form Nathan Blissitt up top.
The game started in fairly even fashion with both sides competitive in midfield and both defences standing up to early challenges.
Chances were at a premium, before Jack Baxter’s 23rd minute effort that was bent well wide. Morpeth responded almost immediately with the best chance of the game.
Connor Thomson did well to whip an inviting ball into the box and Connor Pye rose highest to nod over the bar at the back post, with Kaiman Anderson slipping as he tried to challenge.
Baxter had a more threatening attempt on 42 minutes, after Morpeth failed to clear a ball into the box, but Baxter sent a rising drive over, with keeper Dan Lowson seeing it on its way.
The second half followed a similar pattern to the first with chances at a premium and neither defence looking like giving up an opportunity.
Morpeth’s defensive work was exemplary once more, a back five faultless, with a midfield working diligently and effectively across the park.
It resulted in a goalless draw, the first of the season for the Highwaymen, but a welcome point on the road as Morpeth left their longest away day of the season with a share of the spoils.
After the game, manager Craig Lynch praised the back five, saying they were “magnificent”.
Morpeth play again on Tuesday (March 28) when they face Warrington at Craik Park, before playing FC United of Manchester, also at home, on Saturday.