Highwaymen get ready for tough away match in front of thousands at Macclesfield

Morpeth Town created a number of chances against Lancaster City before scoring two goals. Picture: George Davidson.

The Highwaymen, who squared off against champions-elect Radcliffe on Tuesday night in a rearranged fixture, travel to the Silkmen in the same week, a game which pits them against a former professional league club who regularly play in front of bumper crowds.

Overseen by Robbie Savage, ex-Premier League footballer, the expectation was for them to gain promotion easily, but they find themselves just outside the play-offs instead after a series of bumps in the road including a 2-0 defeat by Morpeth at Craik Park earlier in the campaign.

“I think Macclesfield away is probably a game everyone looked for in the fixture list,” said Town boss Craig Lynch ahead of the Pitching In NPL Premier Division clash.

“A former league club with crowds around 3-4,000 is unbelievable at this level and something any player should look forward to playing against.

“We’ve had a great run of three wins at home but that’s now followed by the two hardest away fixtures in the league when you consider back-to-back games with Radcliffe and Macc.

“We’ve got to stick to what we’ve done in the last three weeks and give it our best.”

Town enjoyed their weekend when hosting Lancaster City, securing a third consecutive home success by winning 2-0.

The damage was done in a two-minute spell midway through the second half as Town turned on the style.

After a fairly even opening period, the Highwaymen came out much the stronger and created a handful of chances before taking the lead on 62 minutes.

Nic Bollado did the hard work by turning his man and releasing Jack Foalle, who needed no second invitation to race clear and slot past keeper Thomas Stewart.

Barely able to recover themselves, Lancaster conceded again two minutes later. A fine team goal, Town strung 10 passes together before a ball in from the impressive Foalle found Andrew Johnson on the penalty spot to side foot a shot into the back of the net.