Highwaymen fight back to grab a point at the death and keep good run going

Morpeth Town fought back from 3-1 down against Ashton United to keep their promotion hopes alive. Picture: George Davidson.

The Highwaymen extended an impressive run of form to one defeat in nine league games with a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Ashton United last time out.

Trailing 1-0 after eight minutes, Andrew Johnson brought the teams level before the hosts endured a calamitous 60 seconds, conceding twice and looking shellshocked as they trudged off for half-time.

But the Highwaymen – who have scored stoppage time goals on four occasions to rescue a point or secure victory – are a resilient squad and duly set about getting a foothold in the game.

That arrived on 60 minutes when Nic Bollado, scoring his fourth goal in 10 appearances since joining the Highwaymen, reacted quickest to a deflected Vinnie Steels shot to head past keeper Luke Cooper.

Town laid siege on the opposition goal for the final third of the game, but had to wait until the first minute of stoppage time before finding a leveller.

Substitute Jack Foalle was the man to deliver it, finding a pocket of space in a busy penalty box to head home Liam Noble’s delivery at the near post.

It kept the Highwaymen within touching distance of the play-off spots; they’re nine points off the final place and are one of the in-form teams in the division.

Home form will prove crucial to their fortunes, with another test of their credentials in the form of The Tigers on Saturday.

But their latest result is one manager Craig Lynch was bittersweet about.

“I thought we played some good stuff in the first half but were affected by some individual errors,” he said.

“I was disappointed with the shape. Every time we were going forward, it wasn’t a fact we were defending as well. We were wide open.

“You shouldn’t be conceding within one or two passes, five or six seconds after losing the ball.

“Usually at 3-1 that’s game over. But not for us, we’ve got resilience in the squad and togetherness – we always think we can get back into it.