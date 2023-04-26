Morpeth Town celebrate after beating Blyth Spartans in the cup final. Picture: George Davidson

A goal in both halves was the difference between the teams, with captain Jeff Henderson opening the scoring after just six minutes before Jack Foalle doubled the score in the second half.

Craig Lynch made six changes to the side that snatched a dramatic point last time out, with Andrew Johnson among those named on the bench.

Blyth Spartans also made several changes, fielding a weaker line-up as their focus was arguably on survival in the National League North.

The match started in very lively fashion, with Morpeth immediately on the front foot.

The first chance came after four minutes when Ryan Donaldson’s effort struck the post and went agonisingly close.

On six minutes, Morpeth took the lead as Henderson towered over a Blyth defender to power home his header.

After quarter of an hour, Connor Thomson drove into the box before crossing the ball invitingly into the path of Donaldson, who struggled to get his shot away after pressure from a defender.

Michael Richardson had the first chance for Blyth, as his effort blazed over the bar from 25 yards.

Sunderland loanee Connor Pye drove forward from left back next, but he was fouled by Finn Cousin-Dawson, who was shown the first yellow card of the evening.

Two chances within quick succession followed for the Highwaymen, with Foalle seeing his effort from 20 yards out deflected over the crossbar, followed by some great build-up play between Donaldson and Thomson, with the latter unable to test Alex Mitchell in the Spartans net.

On the 40 minute mark, Morpeth almost scored an identical goal to the first, as Liam Noble swung in a cross towards Henderson, who fired a header goalwards, but this time Mitchell denied the defender.

Three minutes after the restart, Morpeth deservedly doubled their lead through Foalle after a free-kick into the area saw the ball fall to the midfielder, who volleyed home.

Foalle helped make another chance for his side, as he combined with Ben Sayer down the right before forcing a save from Mitchell .

