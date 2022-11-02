Action from Berwick Rangers’ 2-1 home win over Cowdenbeath at Shielfield. Picture by Alan Bell.

On Saturday they scored two goals in the final five minutes to come from behind and beat Cowdenbeath at home.

Then on Tuesday, they went down 3-2 away to Spartans in a match which had everything including three penalties and a red card for the manager.

Saturday was the first ever meeting between the two former Scottish League clubs in the Lowland League, and the Tweedsiders claimed all three points with two late goals in two minutes in the second half.

After a goalless first half the ‘Blue Brazil’ went in front just three minutes into the second half through Sam Newman.

The game entered its final stages and there was just five minutes of normal time remaining when Lewis Barr equalised by planting a header in the top corner.

And just over a minute later Liam Buchanan struck an 86th minute winner after good build-up play.

On Tuesday, Rangers were in action again, travelling to Edinburgh to take on Spartans where Cammy Graham gave them a 13th minute lead. But by half-time Spartans led 2-1, the second of which was a penalty just seconds before the break.

In the second half a second penalty scored by Henderson gave the capital side a 3-1 lead.

Berwick manager Stuart Malcolm was then sent to the stand, shown a yellow and red card in quick succession for dissent.

In the 85th minute Berwick themselves netted from a penalty scored by Lewis Baker whilst in the final minute Lewis Barr hit a post, denying Berwick what could have been a late equaliser.

This Saturday (November 5), Rangers are home to Civil Service Strollers.

In the East of Scotland League a solitary goal from Rhys Bloomfield in the first half gave Tweedmouth Rangers a 1-0 away win over Edinburgh United. Tweedmouth’s sixth win of the season lifted them to ninth in the Division 2 table on 19 points. On Saturday they are home to Edinburgh South.

