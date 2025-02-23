Highfields into South Cup semi-finals

First half goals from Robbie Feeney and Ben Stewart condemned Tweedmouth Rangers to defeat in front of a good crowd at League leaders Armadale Thistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kev Wright’s side can forget about their East of Scotland Division Two relegation battle on Saturday when they travel to Dalkeith Thistle in the first round of the League Cup.

The Thistle are just three points clear of Tweedmouth in the table and Rangers will fancy themselves to pull off a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly relegation-threatened Tweedmouth Amateurs were celebrating in the Border Amateur A Division as they pulled off a 5-2 success over Earlston Rhymers with goals from McLaren (2), Leighton Robertson, Kyle Wood and Euan Cromarty.

United have made the last four of the competition

Highfields United booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the South Cup with a 3-2 win at Selkirk Victoria.

Berwick Town’s B Division clash against Stow was postponed.

Highfields go to Langholm Legion and Tweedmouth host League leaders Langlee in the A Division on Saturday, with Berwick Town going to Biggar United.