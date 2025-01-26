Highfields advance in Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highfields United are into the quarter-finals of the South Cup.

They fought back from 2-0 down at home to Longniddry Villa to book their spot in the last eight, where they will take on either Biggar United or Selkirk Victoria, whose fixture was postponed.

United had to do things the hard way after an unfortunate own goal in the first half and a 35-yard drive from a visiting forward just after the interval put them on the back foot.

But Lee Dodd pulled one back when he headed in at the back post and five minutes later United were level as sub J. Young went around the keeper and slid the ball home.

United completed an amazing turnaround to advance

There were less than ten minutes remaining when the prolific Dodd tucked a lovely finish into the corner to win it.

Tweedmouth Amateurs went out of the competition as they were beaten 5-1 at home by Kelso Thistle.

They go to Hawick United in A Division action on Saturday.

Berwick Town were beaten 4-2 by Hawick legion in the B Division and go to Earlston Rhymers in the second round of the Waddell Cup this weekend.

Tweedmouth Rangers went down 4-0 at home to Bathgate in the Second Division of the East of Scotland League.

They remain in twelfth spot, level on 15 points with Peebles Rovers, with Vale of Leithen and Harthill Royal occupying the relegation zone.