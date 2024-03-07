Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The successful Year 6 boys’ squad are sporting new shirts thanks to supporter and sponsor, Fastrack Flooring.

So far this academic year the team have won the Northumberland County seven-a-side and regional tournament and will go on to represent Northumberland in the County Championships in Manchester on March 15.

Their trophy trail continued with wins in the Stephen Tait Memorial Cup and the Blyth Spartans’ tournament, which earned them the right to represent Spartans in the National League finals at Chesterfield on March 21.

The Bede Academy team with coach Heather Allen and kit sponsor Alan Rutherford, of Fastrack Flooring. (Picture: Bede Academy)

A win there will take them to Wembley to play before the National League promotion final in May.

The full squad comprises team captain Noah Raisbeck, Billy Muldoon, Toby Nolan, Liam Richmond, Will Taylor, Will Mann, Harrison Craig, Conor Angus, William Scott and goalkeeper Matthew Lycett, who has only let in one goal in more than 25 games.

An eight-boy squad also won the Blyth round of the Newcastle United Primary Stars tournament, missing out on the chance to represent NUFC in the finals by just one goal.

Top scorer, midfielder Billy, said: “I’ve scored over 40 goals this season so I’m happy with that. I’ve played in academies since I was six, with Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

“I want to be a professional player; everyone on the team wants to play professionally.”

Owner of Fastrack Flooring, Alan Rutherford, has been involved in coaching young and senior players in Blyth for 23 years. He said: “They are good kids and always show a lot of respect.

“I know how hard it is to get coaches and kit so I was happy to help.”

Noah added: “We’re very happy with our new kit, it makes us feel good.”

The team’s coach, Heather Allen, added: “I am so proud to be their coach.

“The boys show a determination beyond anything I’ve ever experienced in school football. Their attitudes are amazing, and it is a honour to be a part of their success.