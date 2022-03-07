Heeps signs two year contract extension with Berwick

Ciaran Heaps, who has signed a contract extension with Berwick Rangers, and Lewis Baker, who scored both goals in a 2-1 away win over Dalbeattie on Saturday.

Heeps has made 12 league appearances this season, all from the bench, while also starting twice in cup competitions. His most memorable contribution of the season came against Vale of Leithen, when the youngster netted a hat-trick after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Malcolm said: “As a club we’re ecstatic to get Ciaran signed up on a two-year deal. Since we’ve come into the club his performance levels, willingness to learn and his attitude towards training and everything else we’ve asked him to do has been absolutely sensational.

“His individual ability is really second to none, the young man is going to be an exceptionally good football player in my opinion. If he sticks on the path he’s on, he’s got real potential to go on and do well for himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s got good size, he’s got a great attitude and his ability is exceptional. He’s very creative and wants to hurt people by going getting at them, going one-on-one against his marker and showing his skills and ability.

“We’re still working away on a lot of stuff with him, but we’re obviously trying to incorporate him more and more into the squad and team, to get him more and more game time and help progress his future with us.”

On Saturday, Berwick won 2-1 away to Dalbeattie Star in the Lowland League with two first half goals from Lewis Baker.

He opened the scoring after 14 minutes and after Dalbeattie equalised after 24 minutes he grabbed the winner with a low drive after 37 minutes.

As a result of securing the pyramid play-off place, Lowland League champions elect Bonnyrigg Rose have taken up the offer to withdraw from the League Cup without penalty.

As such, Berwick’s Leauge Cup home tie v Bonnyrigg on Tuesday (March 8), was cancelled. They will now face Vale of Leithen (away on March 19) and Gala Fairydean Rovers (home on March 26) in the South East section of the cup competition.