Afterwards the 22-year-old said: “I’ve been in and out of the team with injuries and the target for me now is to finish the season strongly.

“I thought I put in a decent performance today and I want to stay in the team and keep the shirt.

“Obviously I was a little bit disappointed when Belper equalised at the end, but we grafted away from home against a side that are pushing for the play offs.”

Gascoigne’s rasping right foot strike – his first goal for Ashington in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division – levelled the scores at 1-1 at the Raygar Stadium and he said: “The ball came out to me and it was a little bit like slow motion to be honest.

“I took a touch and there were loads of players on the goal-line so I tried to put the ball as close to the top corner as I could. It paid off and I was delighted.

“We only had two substitutes and it was tough, but we stuck together and dug in and I was proud of all the boys today because I thought they were fantastic.”

Manager Ian Skinner agreed and said: “I thought the boys were magnificent this afternoon. I don’t think we could have asked for much more from them.

“We lost seven players from the squad during the week for various reasons and we’ve had a bit of illness in the camp which has wiped one or two out, whilst we had a couple of lads who have been ill come back in and play today.”

The first goal fell to Belper after a corner kick, Sidik Atcha slotting it into the far corner wide of keeper Karl Dryden.

On the half hour, the Colliers got back on terms with Gascoigne’s goal.

They went in front in the 57th minute when Wilson Kneeshaw expertly side-footed wide of Moore and inside the far corner.

As the game entered stoppage time, Atcha hit a superb shot past the despairing hands of Dryden and into the top corner.