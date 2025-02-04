'Heartbeat of the team' signs a contract extension with Ashington FC

Karl Ross has agreed to stay with Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie

There was double joy for Karl Ross at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old – Ashington’s longest serving player and captain – played his 200th game for his hometown club against Consett on the same day that he signed an extension to his contract.

Ross, who lifted the coveted Players’ Player of the Year award at the end of the last campaign, said: “I knew in my first season, with the facilities they have got here, that I didn’t want to play anywhere else. As for the volunteers at the club, I’ll do anything for them which is why I have committed myself for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful for being here – it doesn’t seem two minutes since I first joined. The manager (Nick Gray) came up to me the other week and said ‘I’m planning for next season and I want you to stay’ and it was a no-brainer to say yes.

“I love the club and there’s no place I’d rather play.”

Originally with South Shields, Ross initially joined Ashington on loan in 2018 before making the move permanent.

“I’ve loved it here ever since,” said Ross, who has netted 17 goals for the Wansbeck-based side.

“It’s a great place to play football. You want to enjoy your football – and the people around the club, the lads in the dressing room, the management team, the volunteers and the supporters make you have a smile on your face, so why would I want to go anywhere else?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Nick Gray said: “From the first minute Liam McIvor (assistant manager) and I came in, Karl was injured but he came along to all of the training sessions and all of the games, and that is credit to someone who you can see is a leader off the pitch.

“Supporters only see what goes on on the pitch but it’s huge what goes on off the pitch and if there were more Karl Ross’s in the dressing room then we wouldn’t be in the position which we find ourselves in at the minute.”

He continued: “We’re delighted to get him on board and it’s just rewards for him because he’s been a great servant to this club – there’s not many of them about and it says something about the lad.

“He sees where our vision is and was delighted to be offered an extension to his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this day and age in football, to get to 200 games for one club is a fantastic achievement. I’m delighted for him and his family, and also Ashington FC – and roll on to the next 200 games!”

He added: “We are trying to put things in place going forward and it’s difficult when we don’t know where we might be next season – but we are going in the right way and we’re confident that we will be in the same league (NPL East Division) next year.

“Although nothing is set in stone, you’ve got to have that confidence in the group and set your stall out and get things in place as soon as you can.

“I’ve been in football a long time and I’ve seen what Karl does for the club."

He added: “He’s the heartbeat of the team.”