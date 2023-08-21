Lucy Bronze runs with the ball past Spain's forward Salma Paralluelo during the Women's World Cup final. Picture: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Bronze, who was born in Berwick and played football for Alnwick Town until she was 12 years old, played all 90 minutes of England’s 1-0 defeat against Spain on Sunday.

The game was shown live on the BBC and ITV, with the BBC saying 12 million people tuned in to see if Bronze and the rest of the Lionesses could do what no other senior England team has managed to do since 1966 and bring home the World Cup.

In the end, the Lionesses were outplayed by a Spain team who had more possession and attempts on target than the Lionesses, who seemed to run out of ideas.

Bronze in particular was desperate to win, having been a losing semi-finalist twice before, in 2015 and 2019. At 31 the Barcelona player, who has won countless individual honours, may not get another chance to get a World Cup winner’s medal.

She collapsed to the floor when the final whistle went, her misplaced pass leading to Spain’s goal, scored by their captain, Olga Carmona.

Former England player Ellen White, speaking to the BBC, said: “I am gutted for her. She made the mistake which led to Spain’s winning goal, but it’s not the reason we lost that game. There are so many more moments in the game that came after that.”

Bronze will now get some time off before rejoining her Barcelona team-mates, some of whom lifted that coveted World Cup trophy on Sunday.

The Lionesses’ successes, they went into the World Cup as European champions, has inspired women and girls to take up the sport in increasing numbers. Alnwick Town FC didn’t have a women’s team when Bronze was younger, but on Saturday Alnwick Town Ladies beat Gateshead 8-0 at St James’ Park in the preliminary round of the League Cup and are competing in the 12-club NERWFL Premier Division this season.